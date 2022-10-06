Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 200001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Great Atlantic Resources Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project comprising 16 mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

