Greed (GREED) 24-Hour Volume Hits $19,830.00

Greed (GREED) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Greed token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Greed has a total market cap of $365,064.96 and $19,830.00 worth of Greed was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Greed has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

About Greed

Greed launched on October 23rd, 2021. Greed’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Greed’s official website is www.greedtoken.com. Greed’s official Twitter account is @greedecosystem?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Greed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Greed (GREED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Greed has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Greed is 0.00044212 USD and is down -5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,017.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.greedtoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Greed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Greed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Greed using one of the exchanges listed above.

