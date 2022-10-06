Green Ben (EBEN) Price Hits $0.0700 on Major Exchanges

Green Ben (EBEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Green Ben token can currently be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Green Ben has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Green Ben has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $7,385.00 worth of Green Ben was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Green Ben Profile

Green Ben’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2021. Green Ben’s total supply is 24,336,884 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,405,641 tokens. Green Ben’s official website is benswap.cash. Green Ben’s official Twitter account is @bentokenfinanc1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Green Ben Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Ben (EBEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Bitcoin Cash platform. Green Ben has a current supply of 24,333,446.57081074. The last known price of Green Ben is 0.06940902 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,037.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://benswap.cash/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Ben directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Green Ben should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Green Ben using one of the exchanges listed above.

