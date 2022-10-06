GreenFuel (GREENFUEL) Price Tops $0.0179 on Top Exchanges

GreenFuel (GREENFUEL) traded up 47.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. One GreenFuel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GreenFuel has a total market cap of $134,264.26 and approximately $56,493.00 worth of GreenFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GreenFuel has traded 129.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GreenFuel alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

GreenFuel Profile

GreenFuel’s launch date was January 21st, 2022. GreenFuel’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 tokens. The official website for GreenFuel is greenfuel.energy. GreenFuel’s official Twitter account is @gfeuel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GreenFuel

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenFuel (GREENFUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. GreenFuel has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GreenFuel is 0.01408027 USD and is down -22.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $82,374.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://greenfuel.energy/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GreenFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.