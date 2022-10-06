Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 140 at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.49% from the company’s current price.

Griffin Mining Trading Down 1.4 %

GFM opened at GBX 75.88 ($0.92) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.72 million and a PE ratio of 843.16. Griffin Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 121 ($1.46). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.69.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

