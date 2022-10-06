Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 140 at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.49% from the company’s current price.
Griffin Mining Trading Down 1.4 %
GFM opened at GBX 75.88 ($0.92) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.72 million and a PE ratio of 843.16. Griffin Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 121 ($1.46). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.69.
Griffin Mining Company Profile
See Also
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.