Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Gunstar Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $499,111.04 and $14,072.00 worth of Gunstar Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gunstar Metaverse has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gunstar Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gunstar Metaverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Gunstar Metaverse Profile

Gunstar Metaverse was first traded on November 8th, 2021. Gunstar Metaverse’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,426,286 tokens. The official website for Gunstar Metaverse is gunstar.io. Gunstar Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @gunstar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gunstar Metaverse is blog.gunstar.io.

Buying and Selling Gunstar Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gunstar Metaverse has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 31,290,285.71 in circulation. The last known price of Gunstar Metaverse is 0.02400036 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,868.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gunstar.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gunstar Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gunstar Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gunstar Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gunstar Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gunstar Metaverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.