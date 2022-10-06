Gunstar Metaverse Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $499,684.29 (GSTS)

Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Gunstar Metaverse has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Gunstar Metaverse has a total market cap of $499,684.29 and $14,072.00 worth of Gunstar Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gunstar Metaverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Gunstar Metaverse Token Profile

Gunstar Metaverse launched on November 8th, 2021. Gunstar Metaverse’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,426,286 tokens. Gunstar Metaverse’s official website is gunstar.io. The official message board for Gunstar Metaverse is blog.gunstar.io. Gunstar Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @gunstar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gunstar Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gunstar Metaverse has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 31,290,285.71 in circulation. The last known price of Gunstar Metaverse is 0.02400036 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,868.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gunstar.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gunstar Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gunstar Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gunstar Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

