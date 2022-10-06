GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GXO. Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.75.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GXO opened at $37.76 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 929,177 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,302,000 after purchasing an additional 78,212 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.