H-Space Metaverse Price Up 99.4% This Week (HKSM)

H-Space Metaverse (HKSM) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One H-Space Metaverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, H-Space Metaverse has traded 99.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. H-Space Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $85,589.54 and $11,216.00 worth of H-Space Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.
About H-Space Metaverse
H-Space Metaverse was first traded on December 11th, 2021. H-Space Metaverse’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. H-Space Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @hkstoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H-Space Metaverse is hksmetaverse.com/en. H-Space Metaverse’s official message board is www.instagram.com/hackerspacehks.
H-Space Metaverse Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H-Space Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H-Space Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H-Space Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.
