H2O (PSDN) One Day Volume Tops $9,426.00

H2O (PSDN) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. H2O has a total market cap of $37,644.38 and approximately $9,426.00 worth of H2O was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O token can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00008091 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, H2O has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

H2O Token Profile

H2O launched on April 26th, 2022. H2O’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,250 tokens. H2O’s official Twitter account is @h2o_data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O is www.h2odata.xyz. The official message board for H2O is mirror.xyz/0x66a705e163d1d632092582c7731aa63022e25e6b. The Reddit community for H2O is https://reddit.com/r/DefrostFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling H2O

According to CryptoCompare, “H2O (PSDN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. H2O has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of H2O is 1.28554019 USD and is up 10.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,777.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.h2odata.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O using one of the exchanges listed above.

