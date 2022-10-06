Hachiko (HACHIKO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $137,493.27

Hachiko (HACHIKO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Hachiko token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hachiko has a total market cap of $137,493.27 and approximately $35,518.00 worth of Hachiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hachiko has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,928.13 or 1.00019412 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00050685 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00063601 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022102 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Hachiko Profile

HACHIKO is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2021. Hachiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,000,000,000,000 tokens. Hachiko’s official Twitter account is @hachiko_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hachiko is hachikoworld.com.

Hachiko Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hachiko (HACHIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hachiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hachiko is 0 USD and is up 29.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $52,618.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hachikoworld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hachiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hachiko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hachiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

