Haino Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $63,570.28 (HE)

Haino (HE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Haino token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Haino has a total market capitalization of $63,570.28 and $10,592.00 worth of Haino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Haino has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haino alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

Haino Token Profile

Haino’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. Haino’s official Twitter account is @hainoruler and its Facebook page is accessible here. Haino’s official website is haino.me.

Haino Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haino (HE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Haino has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Haino is 0.00000315 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://haino.me/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haino using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.