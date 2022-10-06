Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.11). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Further Reading

