HAPI Protocol Price Hits $6.67 on Top Exchanges (HAPI)

HAPI Protocol (HAPI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. HAPI Protocol has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $147,495.00 worth of HAPI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HAPI Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One HAPI Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $6.67 or 0.00032996 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,212.52 or 0.99976268 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002869 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00064111 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004864 BTC.

HAPI Protocol Token Profile

HAPI Protocol (HAPI) is a token. It launched on March 10th, 2021. HAPI Protocol’s total supply is 591,929 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,816 tokens. HAPI Protocol’s official website is hapi.one. HAPI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one. The official message board for HAPI Protocol is medium.com/i-am-hapi.

Buying and Selling HAPI Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI Protocol (HAPI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HAPI Protocol has a current supply of 591,929.20666767 with 704,816.96177223 in circulation. The last known price of HAPI Protocol is 6.59755795 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $201,596.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hapi.one/.”

