HappyLand Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,039.00 (HPL)

HappyLand (HPL) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, HappyLand has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. HappyLand has a market cap of $35,526.07 and approximately $12,039.00 worth of HappyLand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HappyLand token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HappyLand alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

About HappyLand

HappyLand’s launch date was November 2nd, 2021. HappyLand’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,560,000 tokens. HappyLand’s official website is happyland.finance. HappyLand’s official Twitter account is @happyland_hpl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HappyLand

According to CryptoCompare, “HappyLand (HPL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HappyLand has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HappyLand is 0.0033813 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $126.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://happyland.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HappyLand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HappyLand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HappyLand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HappyLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HappyLand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.