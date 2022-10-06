Harmony Play (HPLAY) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $100,142.47

Harmony Play (HPLAY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Harmony Play has traded flat against the US dollar. One Harmony Play token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Harmony Play has a market cap of $100,142.47 and $35,098.00 worth of Harmony Play was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony Play alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145624 BTC.

Harmony Play Profile

Harmony Play was first traded on October 11th, 2021. Harmony Play’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 tokens. Harmony Play’s official Twitter account is @harmony_play and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony Play is harmonyplay.one.

Harmony Play Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony Play (HPLAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Harmony platform. Harmony Play has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Harmony Play is 0.00622472 USD and is up 6.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://harmonyplay.one.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony Play directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony Play should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony Play using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Play Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony Play and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.