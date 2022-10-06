Harrold J. Rust Sells 4,500 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $84,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,367,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,559,154.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enovix Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. Enovix Co. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,680,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

