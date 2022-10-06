Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 662 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.



