Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $126.21 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.30 and a 200-day moving average of $146.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

