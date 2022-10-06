Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.23 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.18.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $178.11 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

