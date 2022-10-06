Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. City State Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $116.11 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.