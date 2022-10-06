Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $49,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $527.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $493.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $385.84 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.