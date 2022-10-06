Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.2 %

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.81.

Shares of BKR opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

