Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 317 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 28.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 20,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 175,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, NatWest Group plc increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 74,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $102.55 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

