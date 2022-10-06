Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 457 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after acquiring an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

