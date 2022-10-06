Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €95.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective from Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($182.65) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of adidas stock opened at €122.80 ($125.31) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €151.20 and a 200-day moving average of €172.98. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

