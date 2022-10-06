Haven token (HAVEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,684.00

Haven token (HAVEN) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Haven token has a market cap of $298,355.68 and $54,684.00 worth of Haven token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven token has traded up 63% against the US dollar. One Haven token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

About Haven token

Haven token’s launch date was November 4th, 2021. Haven token’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,404,255 tokens. The Reddit community for Haven token is https://reddit.com/r/SafeHavenDefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven token is www.safehavendefi.com. Haven token’s official Twitter account is @safehavendefi?t=9ftqqu4c-zc5nur3h-safa&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Haven token

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven token (HAVEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Haven token has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Haven token is 0.09171921 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,784.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.safehavendefi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.