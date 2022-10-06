Hawksight Tops 1-Day Volume of $747,269.00 (HAWK)

Hawksight (HAWK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Hawksight has a total market cap of $405,986.83 and $747,269.00 worth of Hawksight was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hawksight has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Hawksight token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hawksight alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About Hawksight

Hawksight’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. Hawksight’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hawksight is https://reddit.com/r/hawksight and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hawksight’s official website is hawksight.co/#. Hawksight’s official Twitter account is @hawksightco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hawksight’s official message board is hawksight.medium.com/hawksight-ido-everything-you-need-to-know-5f568e5bad9c.

Buying and Selling Hawksight

According to CryptoCompare, “Hawksight (HAWK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Hawksight has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 209,804,915 in circulation. The last known price of Hawksight is 0.0039054 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $786,597.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hawksight.co/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hawksight directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hawksight should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hawksight using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hawksight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hawksight and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.