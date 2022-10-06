Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance
Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter.
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
