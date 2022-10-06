Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 29.8% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.