Hayya (HAYYA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Hayya (HAYYA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Hayya token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hayya has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Hayya has a total market cap of $895,385.57 and $57,869.00 worth of Hayya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hayya

Hayya’s launch date was July 3rd, 2022. Hayya’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hayya is www.hayya2022.net. Hayya’s official Twitter account is @hayyahello.

Buying and Selling Hayya

According to CryptoCompare, “Hayya (HAYYA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hayya has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hayya is 0.000277 USD and is down -8.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $68,426.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hayya2022.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hayya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hayya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hayya using one of the exchanges listed above.

