HC Wainwright Raises Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target to $10.00

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Axcella Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Axcella Health Price Performance

Axcella Health stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. Axcella Health has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $96.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Axcella Health by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Axcella Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Axcella Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 85,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its position in Axcella Health by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

