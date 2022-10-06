HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HCA. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $202.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

