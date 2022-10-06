Head to Head Analysis: Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) & Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource 7.26% 9.35% 5.70% Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gold Resource and Corvus Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.25 $8.03 million $0.13 13.62 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gold Resource and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gold Resource presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 168.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Corvus Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

