Head-To-Head Review: Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) and Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Atossa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals -137.85% -139.72% -50.09% Atossa Therapeutics N/A -15.84% -15.46%

Risk and Volatility

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals $19.14 million 39.68 -$83.99 million ($1.65) -12.53 Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.61 million ($0.17) -5.00

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Atossa Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Atossa Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mirum Pharmaceuticals. Mirum Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atossa Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Atossa Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $56.75, suggesting a potential upside of 174.55%. Atossa Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 723.53%. Given Atossa Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atossa Therapeutics is more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atossa Therapeutics beats Mirum Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease. It also develops Volixibat drug for treatment of intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy and primary sclerosing cholangitis. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer. It is also developing AT-H201, an inhalation therapy to improve lung function in severely ill and hospitalized COVID-19 patients; AT-301, a proprietary drug candidate for nasal administration in patients diagnosed with COVID-19; and immunotherapy/chimeric antigen receptor therapy programs for the treatment of breast cancer. It has a research agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inc. to support research of cytokine-coated nanoparticles for the treatment of breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

