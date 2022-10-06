Head-To-Head Review: Relx (NYSE:RELX) versus Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) and Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rimini Street and Relx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 2 0 2.67 Relx 0 1 4 0 2.80

Rimini Street presently has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 69.72%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Relx.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street 19.08% -96.56% 26.78% Relx N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Rimini Street and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rimini Street and Relx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $374.43 million 1.15 $75.22 million $0.72 6.82 Relx $9.96 billion 4.98 $2.02 billion $1.30 19.89

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Rimini Street. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Relx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. 44.5% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Relx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Relx beats Rimini Street on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. Rimini Street, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as increases the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the events business that combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

