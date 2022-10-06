Heavenland (HTO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Heavenland (HTO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Heavenland has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $102,638.00 worth of Heavenland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Heavenland has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Heavenland token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

About Heavenland

Heavenland’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. Heavenland’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,998 tokens. Heavenland’s official Twitter account is @heavenland_io. Heavenland’s official website is heavenland.io.

Heavenland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heavenland (HTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Heavenland has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Heavenland is 0.1182311 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $84,477.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heavenland.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heavenland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heavenland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Heavenland using one of the exchanges listed above.

