Hedge Price Down 11% Over Last Week (HDG)

Hedge (HDG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Hedge token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003226 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedge has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Hedge has a market capitalization of $582,967.10 and approximately $13,553.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,118.71 or 1.00004644 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002358 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063370 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021851 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004863 BTC.

About Hedge

Hedge (CRYPTO:HDG) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2022. Hedge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 898,376 tokens. The official website for Hedge is hedge.so. The official message board for Hedge is hedgelabs.medium.com. Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgelabs.

Hedge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedge (HDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Hedge has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hedge is 0.43060692 USD and is up 6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $42,378.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://hedge.so.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

