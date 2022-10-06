HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €40.00 by Barclays

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €21.86 ($22.31) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($99.49). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.03. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

