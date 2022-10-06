HelpSeed (HELPS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

HelpSeed (HELPS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, HelpSeed has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. HelpSeed has a total market capitalization of $100,192.41 and approximately $11,466.00 worth of HelpSeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelpSeed token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HelpSeed alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145624 BTC.

About HelpSeed

HelpSeed’s launch date was April 7th, 2022. HelpSeed’s total supply is 750,638,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,372,628,386 tokens. HelpSeed’s official website is helpseed.org. HelpSeed’s official Twitter account is @help_seed and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HelpSeed

According to CryptoCompare, “HelpSeed (HELPS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HelpSeed has a current supply of 750,638,250,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HelpSeed is 0.00002319 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $95.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://helpseed.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelpSeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelpSeed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelpSeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HelpSeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelpSeed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.