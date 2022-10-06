Hero Arena (HERA) Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

Hero Arena (HERA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Hero Arena token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hero Arena has a market capitalization of $34,126.81 and approximately $12,207.00 worth of Hero Arena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hero Arena has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

Hero Arena Token Profile

Hero Arena was first traded on September 14th, 2021. Hero Arena’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,743,750 tokens. Hero Arena’s official website is heroarena.app. Hero Arena’s official message board is heroarena.medium.com. Hero Arena’s official Twitter account is @heroarena_hera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hero Arena

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Arena (HERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hero Arena has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hero Arena is 0.00599212 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $17,610.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heroarena.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero Arena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hero Arena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hero Arena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

