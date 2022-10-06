Heroes Chained (HEC) Price Tops $0.0626 on Top Exchanges

Heroes Chained (HEC) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Heroes Chained has a market cap of $843,435.66 and $441,113.00 worth of Heroes Chained was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Heroes Chained has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Heroes Chained token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Heroes Chained Token Profile

Heroes Chained was first traded on January 16th, 2022. Heroes Chained’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,477,080 tokens. Heroes Chained’s official website is heroeschained.com. Heroes Chained’s official Twitter account is @heroeschained. The Reddit community for Heroes Chained is https://reddit.com/r/heroes-chained. The official message board for Heroes Chained is medium.com/@heroeschained.

Heroes Chained Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes Chained (HEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Heroes Chained has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 3,300,961.8 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes Chained is 0.0628088 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $128,167.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heroeschained.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes Chained directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heroes Chained should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Heroes Chained using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

