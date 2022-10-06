Heroes & Empires (HE) Price Hits $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

Heroes & Empires (HE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Heroes & Empires has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Heroes & Empires has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $186,960.00 worth of Heroes & Empires was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Heroes & Empires token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Heroes & Empires

Heroes & Empires’ launch date was October 11th, 2021. Heroes & Empires’ total supply is 977,427,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,143,749 tokens. Heroes & Empires’ official Twitter account is @heroesempires. The Reddit community for Heroes & Empires is https://reddit.com/r/heroesempires and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Heroes & Empires’ official website is heroesempires.com. The official message board for Heroes & Empires is blog.heroesempires.com.

Buying and Selling Heroes & Empires

According to CryptoCompare, "Heroes & Empires (HE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Heroes & Empires has a current supply of 977,427,250 with 0 in circulation."

