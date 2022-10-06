HeroFi (ROFI) (ROFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $273.00

HeroFi (ROFI) (ROFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One HeroFi (ROFI) token can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HeroFi (ROFI) has traded 1% lower against the dollar. HeroFi (ROFI) has a total market capitalization of $35,051.42 and approximately $273.00 worth of HeroFi (ROFI) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HeroFi (ROFI) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

HeroFi (ROFI) Token Profile

HeroFi (ROFI) was first traded on October 24th, 2021. HeroFi (ROFI)’s total supply is 105,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000 tokens. The official website for HeroFi (ROFI) is herofi.io. HeroFi (ROFI)’s official Twitter account is @herofiio.

HeroFi (ROFI) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HeroFi (ROFI) (ROFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HeroFi (ROFI) has a current supply of 105,000 with 82,368.72921972 in circulation. The last known price of HeroFi (ROFI) is 0.02911208 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $252.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://herofi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroFi (ROFI) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroFi (ROFI) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroFi (ROFI) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeroFi (ROFI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroFi (ROFI) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.