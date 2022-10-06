Heron Asia (HERON) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Heron Asia (HERON) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Heron Asia has a market cap of $361,307.85 and $3.00 worth of Heron Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Heron Asia token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Heron Asia has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Heron Asia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

About Heron Asia

Heron Asia’s launch date was October 29th, 2021. Heron Asia’s total supply is 33,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,000,000 tokens. Heron Asia’s official Twitter account is @heronasia. Heron Asia’s official website is heron.asia.

Buying and Selling Heron Asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heron Asia (HERON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Heron Asia has a current supply of 33,500,000 with 17,441,979.57107702 in circulation. The last known price of Heron Asia is 0.00154531 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,271.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heron.asia/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heron Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heron Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Heron Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Heron Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Heron Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.