hiBAYC (hiBAYC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.28 Million

hiBAYC (hiBAYC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. hiBAYC has a total market capitalization of $824,196.24 and approximately $6.28 million worth of hiBAYC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, hiBAYC has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One hiBAYC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

hiBAYC Profile

hiBAYC was first traded on July 29th, 2022. hiBAYC’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,983,000 tokens. hiBAYC’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0x6147f1f884c3189f418d58a11d98f1d53218ba86. hiBAYC’s official website is fracton.cool. The Reddit community for hiBAYC is https://reddit.com/r/fracton_protocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. hiBAYC’s official Twitter account is @fractonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling hiBAYC

According to CryptoCompare, “hiBAYC (hiBAYC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. hiBAYC has a current supply of 9,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of hiBAYC is 0.09078466 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,774,026.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fracton.cool.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as hiBAYC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire hiBAYC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy hiBAYC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

