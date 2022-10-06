hiENS4 Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $318,751.00 (HIENS4)

hiENS4 (HIENS4) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One hiENS4 token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, hiENS4 has traded 13% higher against the dollar. hiENS4 has a market capitalization of $318,751.00 and approximately $7.49 million worth of hiENS4 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

hiENS4 Profile

hiENS4 launched on August 15th, 2022. hiENS4’s total supply is 127,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for hiENS4 is https://reddit.com/r/fracton_protocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for hiENS4 is www.fracton.cool. hiENS4’s official Twitter account is @fractonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling hiENS4

According to CryptoCompare, “hiENS4 (HIENS4) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. hiENS4 has a current supply of 127,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of hiENS4 is 0.00359858 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,427,814.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fracton.cool/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as hiENS4 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire hiENS4 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy hiENS4 using one of the exchanges listed above.

