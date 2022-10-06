Himo World (HIMO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,235.00

Himo World (HIMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Himo World token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Himo World has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Himo World has a total market capitalization of $47,153.50 and approximately $13,235.00 worth of Himo World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

Himo World Profile

Himo World was first traded on January 23rd, 2022. Himo World’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,791,667 tokens. The official message board for Himo World is himoworld.medium.com. Himo World’s official website is himo.world. Himo World’s official Twitter account is @himoworldglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Himo World

According to CryptoCompare, “Himo World (HIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Himo World has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Himo World is 0.00401223 USD and is down -10.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,287.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://himo.world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Himo World directly using U.S. dollars.

