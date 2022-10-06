hiODBS (HIODBS) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One hiODBS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. hiODBS has a total market cap of $294,423.61 and approximately $5.18 million worth of hiODBS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, hiODBS has traded 58.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

hiODBS Profile

hiODBS’s launch date was September 13th, 2022. hiODBS’s total supply is 72,995,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,947,000 tokens. hiODBS’s official website is www.fracton.cool. hiODBS’s official Twitter account is @fractonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “hiODBS (HIODBS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. hiODBS has a current supply of 72,995,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of hiODBS is 0.00512983 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,906,054.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fracton.cool/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as hiODBS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire hiODBS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy hiODBS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

