hiPunks Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (HIPUNKS)

hiPunks (HIPUNKS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One hiPunks token can now be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, hiPunks has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. hiPunks has a total market cap of $374,350.92 and approximately $3.82 million worth of hiPunks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

About hiPunks

hiPunks’ total supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for hiPunks is fracton.cool. hiPunks’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling hiPunks

According to CryptoCompare, “hiPunks (HIPUNKS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. hiPunks has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of hiPunks is 0.07297179 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,790,752.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fracton.cool.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as hiPunks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade hiPunks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase hiPunks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

