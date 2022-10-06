HNB Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,957.00 (HNB)

HNB Protocol (HNB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. HNB Protocol has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $10,957.00 worth of HNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HNB Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HNB Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HNB Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.86 or 0.99972328 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003474 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00051126 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00064251 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021812 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004876 BTC.

About HNB Protocol

HNB Protocol (HNB) is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2021. HNB Protocol’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for HNB Protocol is hnbprotocol.io. HNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HNB Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB Protocol (HNB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HNB Protocol has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HNB Protocol is 0.02433505 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $57,649.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hnbprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.